Nissan to invest $500 million in Canton plant to build two new electric cars

Nissan logo
Nissan logo(Shizuo Kambayashi | AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nissan officials announced they will be making an investment of $500 million in the Canton manufacturing plant and will begin manufacturing two new electric cars there beginning in 2025.

Employees, state leaders, and other dignitaries gathered at the Canton plant for the announcement Wednesday morning.

Those in attendance were given a sneak peek at the new vehicles, which will include a Nissan and Infiniti model.

The investment represents one of seven major investments the company will make in the United States and shows its “commitment to the future of mobility and electric innovation... and our aim to create a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world,” COO Ashwani Gupta said.

Canton will be working with Accelerate Mississippi to train employees for future work.

“Our goal is to ensure our team has the resources and the know-how they need to successfully navigate the new materials (and) new designs that require a fresh look at the factory assembly process,” Gupta said.

The company also has committed to making battery packs in Canton.

Gov. Tate Reeves said the investment “would have never happened were it not for the workers here.”

“The workers in this facility that are producing Nissan products that their customers are loving – that is the reason this investment is happening today,” he said. “For the last couple of years, one of the things I’ve said repeatedly is the responsibility of our government to invest in our people.”

“The best we can do is invest in our people to make sure they are well trained not for the jobs of the last 50 years, but (for the jobs) of the next 50 years,” he added. “When you look at this announcement today, it is so clear that this is what this partnership is doing, right here in Canton.”

