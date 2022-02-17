New Hope Chest thrift store in Petal is moving locations

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The New Hope Chest thrift store is currently located at 304 E Central Avenue in Petal but will soon be moving into a larger facility located at 500 Old Richton Road.

The store outgrew its current facility thanks in part to the overwhelming support from the public and now needs more floor space for additional merchandise to be sold.

The extra space will also allow the store to offer bigger items such as furniture and also allow extra room for storage as well.

Owner Jessie Cardona said she’s excited about the move and wants to thank the community and wishes to invite everyone to the new location as soon as it opens.

“We’re planning to be open April 1, and we’ll be open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m., so we’re adding a couple of extra days,” Jessie said.

“Anything you can find at any other thrift store, we will have and more. We get some really nice donations from the community and we couldn’t be happier for what we receive,” she added.

Cardona is also executive director of the New Hope Animal Rescue Center in Petal, helping abused, neglected, and abandoned animals.

In part, proceeds from The New Hope Chest thrift store go to support the rescue center.

The group is holding a special pet event at Tractor Supply Store in Petal on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m. where pet owners can get their four-legged loved ones microchipped for free. Only 50 are available and will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

For those wishing to volunteer at either The New Hope Chest thrift store or the New Hope Animal Rescue Center you can text here for more information: (601) 596-7610.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.