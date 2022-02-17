Mt Gilead Improve Water Association lifts boil water notice

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been lifted for customers of Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association in Columbia.

According to association operator James Allen Anderson, a water line repair was the reason for the boil water notice.

The association said customers, who live from the intersection of First Hopewell Road and Lee Road to the intersection of First Hopewell Road and H R Watts Road, including all adjacent roads except H R Watts Road, were affected.

About 100 customers were affected by the notice, according to the association.

