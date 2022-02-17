MSDH: Daily COVID cases plunge to less than 600

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 plunged to less than 600 Thursday in Mississippi as reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

MSDH said Thursday that 587 new cases of COVID had been reported during the latest 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 18 new deaths associated with COVID.

Fifteen of those deaths occurred between Feb. 10 and Feb. 14. Another three deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 23 and Feb. 7.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 784,338 and 11,790, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 87,457 COVID-19 cases and 1,175 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,999 cases, 104 deaths

Forrest: 21,757 cases, 295 deaths

Jasper: 4,745 cases, 70 deaths

Jones: 20,970 cases, 280 deaths

Lamar: 17,177 cases, 150 deaths

Marion: 6,898 cases, 129 deaths

Perry: 3,016 cases, 63 deaths

Wayne: 5,895 cases, 84 deaths.

MSDH also reported 727,385 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,699,160 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,503,782 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

To date, 5,878,668 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

