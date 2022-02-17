Mr. T’s restaurant fire deemed “suspicious”

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More details have emerged about the fire that destroyed a restaurant off Mississippi 84 in Laurel earlier this week.

The fire that burned down Mr. T’s Dairy Bar has been deemed “suspicious” by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigator J.D. Carter, who is leading the investigation into the fire, said the owner notified him that two very important items were missing.

“At a time when they put the fire out, the owners went in and were unable to locate a safe and their cash drawer and they believed at the time, it might have been within the debris,” Carter said

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department and Mississippi State Fire Marshals searched the burned building themselves.

“Myself and the Mississippi Fire Marshal come by, and after digging through the (debris), we were unable to locate (safe/cash drawer) in the general area where they said it was located,” Carter said. “So, right now, we are deeming it as a suspicious fire.”

The actual cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

“Right now, we’re working with the fire marshal’s office closely to determine the cause of the fire and the origin of the fire,’ Carter said. “Due to the heavy damage of the building, it is taking some time to determine right.”

Carter said investigators are conducting a very thorough investigation, sifting through any and all tips.

“But right now, we don’t have any leads as a possibility to determine if this was actually in fact a burglary that turned into an arson,” Carter said.

If you have any information on the case, please call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

