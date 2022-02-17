Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

Stanley Bowman, 44, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Feb. 9 on Highway 49 near Walgreens.

HPD said Bowman was seen wearing an off-white T-shirt and gray or tan pants and carrying a green or black backpack.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

