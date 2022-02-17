Win Stuff
Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

Stanley Bowman, 44, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Feb. 9.
Stanley Bowman, 44, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Feb. 9.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

Stanley Bowman, 44, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Feb. 9 on Highway 49 near Walgreens.

HPD said Bowman was seen wearing an off-white T-shirt and gray or tan pants and carrying a green or black backpack.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

