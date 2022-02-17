MEMA, MDOT share preparedness tips for spring severe weather season

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s number one piece of advice ahead of spring severe weather is to refresh your disaster preparedness kit. That should have a weather radio or your fully charged phone so you can pay attention to the alerts in your area.

“We do not want people to get complacent and turn a blind eye ‘oh, it cannot happen to me. It will not happen to me,’” says Malary White, Director of External Affairs at MEMA.

A preparedness kit should have enough food, water and backup power to last you three days. MEMA’s slogan for dealing with damage is ‘the first 72 hours are on you.’

“You hear us always talk about the disaster preparedness kit. Have your food, have your water but it goes so much more than that. Every disaster is different, just like every family’s preparation has to be different. If you have a diabetic in your family, are you prepared to keep that insulin cold if there’s a power outage? Do you have someone who is on a special diet in your family and needs to have specific medications or specific food? Are you prepared to handle those types of things during a prolonged power outage?” explains White.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation’s best advice is if you can stay off the roads during a weather event, stay home with your emergency kit.

“If you absolutely have to be on the roadways, have your local weather on the radio. Whether you’re getting updates on your phone, just make sure you know what’s going on,” said Katey Roh, Public Information Officer for MDOT.

If you come across flooding in the road, turn around and don’t drive through it. If you come across a tornado, stop, get out of your car and get on the ground.

“We don’t know potentially what’s under that water, if the roadway is washed out, how deep it is. Don’t take shelter under an overpass, get out of your vehicle, go to the lowest area possible if you can’t find a sturdy structure. You don’t want to be inside of your vehicle if a tornado happens,” said Roh.

MEMA and MDOT crews say they are prepared to help people after a severe weather event, but remember, it’s up to you to be prepared before and during severe weather.

You can find MEMA’s full severe weather preparedness guide here.

