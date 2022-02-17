Win Stuff
Many events upcoming for the Saenger Theater

Many events coming to Hattiesburg's Saenger Theater.
Many events coming to Hattiesburg's Saenger Theater.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many events are making their way to the Saenger Theater over the next few months.

As of right now, concerts and comedy acts are booking out the Saenger as late as June 2022 already.

“The goal is definitely to make some money at these shows with that money comes back to us and then we can use that to get bigger and better bands and acts to come to both venues,” said Director of Sales, Elliot Zalaznik. “So, that’s one of the uses, and it also allows us to do improvements to the venues and kind of do some other projects for the commission itself.”

If you are interested in seeing any of the performances, the calendar can be found on the Hattiesburg Saenger website.

