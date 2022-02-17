Win Stuff
LIST: Power outage maps in the Pine Belt

This article will be updated when more information is provided.
This article will be updated when more information is provided.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As severe weather moves across Mississippi, some residents in the Pine Belt may be without power.

The following power companies have recorded a number of outages on their websites. You can find power outage maps for each respective company by clicking the links below.

Mississippi Power - https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html

Dixie Electric - https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=PRVEPA

Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/

Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/

These numbers may change throughout the day.

This article will be updated when more information is provided.

