Laurel Fire Department looking for new recruits

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you interested in being a firefighter? You should listen up because here’s your chance.

This Saturday, the Laurel Fire Department will administer their entry-level firefighter exam.

The exam beings at 8 a.m. and it will take about two hours to complete.

Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown says the department needs new hires.

“We got a lot of guys retiring, some taking jobs elsewhere. So, we just set that stage where the turnover was getting kind of high. So, we’re looking for, you know, to recruit,” says Brown.

If you miss this chance, Brown says there will probably be another class in about four months.

