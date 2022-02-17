Lamar County School District working on redistricting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Every 10 years, school boards are required to redistrict the area, with the goal of keeping a relatively even representation of students for each board member.

“This is not redistricting our students, attendance zones will not change. This is strictly a school board redistricting,” said Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton. “We just went through a 10-year census, and so, every 10 years our school board has to redistrict.”

The school board has brought in a demographer to help attempt to draw the lines for the new district lines.

The board is hoping to use major roads to make the districts easily identifiable and hoping to keep all current board members in their current district.

“If it was just Lamar County, we would use the same boundaries as our Lamar County Board of Supervisors, but because we’ve consolidated Lumberton School District, we have students who attend our school district who actually live in Pearl River County,” said Hampton.

