Goals stay the same for Golden Eagles ahead of 2022 season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The buzz can be felt around Pete Taylor Park as Southern Miss baseball looms.

The Golden Eagles open the 2022 season against North Alabama on Friday at 4 p.m.

“You try to get sleep the night before opening day but sometimes it’s tough,” said junior third baseman Danny Lynch. “Sometimes you’re just so antsy, so ready for the day to be there that it’s tough to fall asleep.”

“I’m glad he’s getting sleep right now,” said head coach Scott Berry. “I hadn’t had any sleep for about a month. Everybody’s excited and that adrenaline that we all feel, that we’ve been working hard toward I think is probably what offsets our sleep pattern.”

Nobody’s sleeping on the Golden Eagles this season - they were picked to finish first in Conference USA’s preseason poll.

Such recognition has all to do with USM’s track record. The program returns from five straight 40-win seasons and five straight NCAA regionals.

Despite losing three arms to the pros - Walker Powell, Hunter Stanley and Ryan Och - Southern Miss feels confident in who’s taking the mound this season.

“I feel like we’ve brought some guys in and some guys that are going to step up from last year,” said sophomore right-handed pitcher Ben Ethridge. “True freshmen or maybe didn’t throw as much are going to come in and fill up the zone, get people out.”

“I love ‘em man,” said associate head coach/pitching coach Christian Ostrander. “I think we got enough to have a handful and have a chance to have a really solid staff that keeps us in a lot of ball games. They gotta go do it. It’s coming up, we look forward to that opportunity.”

Southern Miss is not going to be able to replace Reed Trimble - gone are his 17 home runs and 72 runs-batted-in from a year ago.

But the Eagles return eight experienced bats to the starting lineup, including three players who batted over .300 in 2021.

“I think we’ll have one of the best and deepest offenses in the country,” said sophomore shortstop Dustin Dickerson, a West Jones grad.

“If you looked at Louisiana Tech last year and the reason their offense was so good is because there were so many tough outs and so many old guys and that’s exactly what we’ll have this year,” Lynch said. “Experience is how you win games, really.”

Berry believes USM’s maturity at the plate is more important than anything.

Having guys who aren’t afraid to grind out at-bats and recognize even a 10-pitch strikeout is a small victory.

“I hope what separates us is our ability to not beat ourselves,” Berry said. “We’ve been pretty good over the past few years, we’ve been at the top of the conference. We take a lot of pride in that and that’s how we play. We come out we play hard, we play smart.”

Berry revealed his starting pitching rotation for opening weekend against North Alabama:

Friday - Ben Ethridge (RHP)

Saturday - Hunter Riggins (RHP)

Sunday - Hurston Waldrep (RHP)

