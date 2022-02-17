Forrest County Sheriff’s Office increases community policing initiatives

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has been increasing its policing initiatives through a number of community projects.

Sheriff Charlie Sims says his department answered more than 18,000 service calls in 2021, which is more than the previous year. He also mentioned this is one of the many reasons why it is important to respond quickly to the needs in the community.

With this in mind, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has worked to strengthen its community policing, with the goal of building relationships with families and groups.

“We are very active in the community, interacting with schools, working with non-profit organizations like Children’s Petal Task Force and Christian Services. The department was very active in the community which makes me proud,” said Sims.

Sims says trust is important and that’s why the department is putting an emphasis on community policing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.