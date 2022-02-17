Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office increases community policing initiatives

FCSO
FCSO(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has been increasing its policing initiatives through a number of community projects.

Sheriff Charlie Sims says his department answered more than 18,000 service calls in 2021, which is more than the previous year. He also mentioned this is one of the many reasons why it is important to respond quickly to the needs in the community.

With this in mind, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has worked to strengthen its community policing, with the goal of building relationships with families and groups.

“We are very active in the community, interacting with schools, working with non-profit organizations like Children’s Petal Task Force and Christian Services. The department was very active in the community which makes me proud,” said Sims.

Sims says trust is important and that’s why the department is putting an emphasis on community policing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SPC Threats 2/17/22
LIST: Schools announce early dismissal ahead of Thursday severe weather
JCSD Part-time Deputy/Fire Investigator Seth Bigler (left), State Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin...
PHOTOS: Laurel restaurant fire ruled ‘suspicious’
Severe weather update 2/17/2022
Approaching front to bring strong storms to Pine Belt
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
SPC Threats 2/17/22
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather likely Thursday

Latest News

Small business owners celebrate Black History Month
Small business owners celebrate Black History Month
The event is called “Black History in the Making, Volume Two.” It will be held on 621 Mobile...
Small business owners celebrate Black History Month
Fire deemed suspicious
Mr. T’s restaurant fire deemed “suspicious”
“We have got to change our mindsets and change our way of thinking and if we’re going to leave...
Spirit of a Warrior Luncheon held in Hattiesburg focused on health and wellness