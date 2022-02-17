FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Severe Weather Thursday Afternoon

This evening will be nice with clear skies as temperatures fall into the mid 60s after sunset. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of severe weather. This morning’s models showed that the atmosphere may be a little more unstable tomorrow. Suggesting there is a slightly greater risk of severe weather. Models are showing two rounds of storms. The first round comes in the early afternoon hours as storms move in from the west. Some of these storms could be supercells that could produce a few Tornadoes & Quarter Size Hail. Then the 2nd round arrives in the evening as a squall line moves through, bringing the threat Damaging Winds & Tornadoes. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Friday will be drastically colder as with highs only in the mid 50s. Skies will be bright and sunny.

This weekend is looking wetter as several systems move though, giving us hit-or-miss showers early next week.

