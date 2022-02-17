Win Stuff
Family speaks out about concerns with Sunset Gardens Cemetery

A Laurel cemetery is under heat after a family claims they did not have a grave dug the funeral
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A grieving family has concerns with a local cemetery in Laurel.

Rhonda Mitchell says they showed up to bury her 90-year-old mother, Almeda Anderson, but there was no grave ready for the casket.

“The morning after her death we went to the funeral home to make arrangements to have her buried. And we were trying to make all the plans on Saturday had everything set up,” says Mitchell.

She says her mother bought a plot at Sunset Gardens years ago when her father died in 1974. When the family called to have her plot dug up for Saturday, the cemetery said the cemetery owners told them it would have to be Monday.

“Monday, we came to the cemetery to bury Mother and there was no grave dug. So we contacted them and [were] told it was not convenient for Tutor Funeral services to dig the grave until Wednesday. So they came and dug the grave this morning,” says Mitchell.

Tutor Funeral Home and Sunset Gardens Cemetery have the same owner.

WDAM called the cemetery Wednesday and spoke with the owner Terry Tutor. We asked him for a comment about this situation and he stated, “The issue has been resolved”.

We tried calling back a couple of hours later to see if he would like to provide a written statement but received no answer.

Mitchell says her family struggled emotionally to deal with the situation and hopes no other family will have this experience.

“But if this had been a tragedy, we can’t imagine having a young child that had passed away or killed in a car crash or something. And getting here and the grave is not dug. It has really been an emotional roller coaster for everybody because the family wants closure,” says Mitchell.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

