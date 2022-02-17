COVID restrictions changing as case numbers decline

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID restrictions are loosening at various places across the country, including some spots here in Mississippi.

Here’s the rundown. As of Monday, Delta State says they’re only requiring masks at the health center. Mississippi State and Ole Miss have dropped the requirement except in instructional spaces.

The Department of Health posted the latest CDC guidance for college and universities on February 7. We’re told agency leadership had a conversation with IHL and it was to communicate/send the new guidance to all of the campuses throughout the state.

A look through those CDC guidelines shows the CDC “recommends indoor masking in public for everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission.” But a look at the CDC transmission map shows the entire state is highlighted red, meaning all counties qualify as having high transmission.

Still, a week later and the masking requirements started changing. Mississippi State University notes that they’ll keep closely watching the data but believed adjusting the restrictions was the right move.

“So, balancing the numbers with that growing COVID fatigue,” described MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter. “And if you look around the country, we certainly were not trailblazers in reducing the mask requirement, but we do feel like we’re in a safe position. That is our intention. Dr. Keenum has said repeatedly that our goal is to return to normal operations as soon as possible.”

The numbers have dropped significantly, even just in the last month. But let’s put that in perspective. In mid-January, Mississippi’s 7-day average hit a record high.

“When we say numbers are dropping,” said Dr. Laura Miller. “When you look, we’re still higher than we’ve been for most of the pandemic. And this is going back now almost two years.”

Because of that, Dr. Laura Miller makes this note.

“Certainly, if you’re in a small group setting, and, you know, the people and you’ve had that discussion, and you kind of assess your risk, you know, make an informed decision, but certainly things like classrooms and meetings and crowded spaces,” added Miller. “It’s certainly reasonable to mask.”

Just Wednesday, the CDC Director said during a White House briefing that the government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance in the coming weeks. We’ll let you know if that happens.

