02/17 Ryan's "Enhanced Risk" Thursday Morning Forecast

Strong thunderstorms expected today ahead of a slight cool-down.
02/17 Ryan’s “Enhanced Risk” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Well, we’ve been talking about it all week long and the time is finally here. Potentially severe thunderstorms are expected later today, and the severe risk for at least part of the Pine Belt has been increased to “enhanced,” level 3 of 5. At the moment, the level 3 threat only applies to the northernmost counties in the Pine Belt, and the level 2 risk barely extends below Hattiesburg, but the chance of damaging weather remains. Expect the “worst” between noon and 6 PM, but once the thunderstorms begin to break up the rain will continue into Friday morning. Not long into Friday though, which will be clearing and cooling rapidly on the backend of the day.

Next week is looking warmer than average and wet as well, but lets get through today first.

