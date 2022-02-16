Win Stuff
Two dead after head-on collision on Hwy 603 in Hancock County

Fatal wreck generic
Fatal wreck generic(WALB)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a wreck in Hancock County Tuesday.

Around 4:20 p.m., state troopers responded to Highway 603 in the area of Shiyou Road. There, authorities found two deceased victims as the result of a head-on collision.

According to Harrison County Coroner Jeff Hair, the two deceased victims were in the same vehicle and identified as 52-year-old Edison Watson and 48-year-old Dawn Moore.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital.

The wreck is currently under investigation, and more details will be released after the family of the victims have been contacted.

