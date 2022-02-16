Statewide tornado drill sirens to sound 9:15 a.m. Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are not expecting any severe weather in Central Mississippi Wednesday, but you will likely hear tornado sirens going off later this morning.

It’s Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the National Weather Service to highlight different types of severe weather and ways to prepare for the upcoming spring severe weather season.

MEMA urges all Mississippians to have a disaster supply kit stocked with food and water year-round.

It is also important to know a safe place to seek shelter when severe weather is in your area.

Just last year, 76 tornadoes were confirmed in Mississippi, 50 of those occurring during the spring.

May was the most active month last year, with a total of 27 tornadoes, breaking that month’s record of tornadoes since 1950.

Topics for Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week:

Monday: severe thunderstorms

Tuesday: flash flooding

Wednesday: tornadoes (statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m.)

Thursday: lightning

Friday: alerts and warnings

Saturday: mobile home safety

To stay safe during a tornado, experts say you should prepare a plan and an emergency kit, stay aware of weather conditions, know the best places to shelter (indoors and outdoors), and always protect your head.

1: Be prepared

The best way to stay safe during a tornado is to be prepared with:

Fresh batteries and a battery-operated TV, radio, or internet-enabled device to listen to the latest emergency weather information

A tornado emergency plan including access to a safe shelter for yourself, your family, and people with special needs

An emergency kit (including water, non-perishable food, and medication)

A list of important information, including telephone numbers

2: Stay aware of weather conditions

Here how you know a tornado is approaching:

A dark or green-colored sky

A large, dark, low-lying cloud

Large hail

A loud roar that sounds like a freight train

3: Know where to shelter

Falling and flying debris can cause most deaths and injuries during a tornado. Although there is no completely safe place during a tornado, some locations are much safer than others.

Go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor (bathroom, closet, center hallway)

Avoid windows

For added protection get under something sturdy (a heavy table or workbench). Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag, or mattress. Protect your head with anything available

Do not stay in a mobile home

