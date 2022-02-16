Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

FILE - This Oct. 23, 2012 file photo shows Allison Gollust, communications director for New...
FILE - This Oct. 23, 2012 file photo shows Allison Gollust, communications director for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in Troy, N.Y. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, WarnerMedia said that Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal probe found violations of news standards.(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
By LYNN ELBER
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said.

Gollust’s resignation Tuesday followed the conclusion of an investigation concerning ex-anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a memo from Jason Kilar, CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia.

“The investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo,” Kilar said in the memo.

WarnerMedia confirmed the memo and echoed it in a statement. The company declined further comment.

Chris Cuomo was fired after it was revealed in documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that his behind-the-scenes role helping craft his brother’s response to harassment charges was more extensive than previously acknowledged.

James’ office found that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. The former governor resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

In Kilar’s memo, he said the investigation that concluded last week relied on interviews and a review of 100,000-plus texts and emails. The inquiry was performed by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, the memo said.

“I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read. These are valid feelings many of you have,” Kilar said. “We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules must apply to everyone equally.”

Gollust fired back in a statement.

“WarnerMedia’s statement tonight is an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks,” she said. “It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN’s highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave.”

Gollust, a former publicist who rose to the rank of CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, stayed at the network after Zucker’s resignation earlier this month.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” she said in a statement issued at the time. “Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

Prior to joining CNN, Gollust served as communications director for Andrew Cuomo. Like Zucker, she worked at NBC prior to that. Both are divorced.

“I acknowledged the relationship had evolved in recent years,” Zucker wrote in a memo announcing the end of his nine-year tenure. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

Zucker has been an industry leader since he was executive producer of the “Today” show in the 1990s. In the following decade, he ran NBC’s entertainment division, where he was instrumental in putting the reality show “The Apprentice” starring Donald Trump on the air.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
Christopher Williams, 43.
Myrick man charged with selling meth in Jones Co.
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden orders National Archives to hand over Trump White House visitor logs to Congress
Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western...
NATO sees no sign Russia is pulling back troops near Ukraine
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Testimony to resume in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes case
While new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are down, deaths from the virus are...
Progress on COVID not enough to stop masking, health experts say