Residents are working to ‘Bring Back Brooklyn’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Brooklyn Mississippi may be a small community in Forrest County, but residents have big plans for their town.

Kathryn King has only lived in the small unincorporated community for about five years, but it’s home.

“I’m an outsider, which is kind of the cool thing. They just accepted me and brought me in as one of their own,” she says.

King says she’s quickly grown to love the people that make Brooklyn what it is.

“The last time Brooklyn was in the news, it was with Brittany Walters and Nyla Covington,” remembers King.

Walters and Covington’s story went viral when one of the girls gave up her homecoming queen crown to her friend who had recently lost her mother to cancer.

“The world was sort of like taken aback at how selfless they were, “says King. “And the thing that I found living in Brooklyn is that that’s not really the exception. That’s the rule.

Now, she wants people to take pride in being from Brooklyn and make it a place people are excited to live and visit.

“I’d like for Brooklyn to resemble on the outside what the people are on the inside,” King said.

She’s teaming up with people like long-time resident Butch Benedict to show the town some love and get people together again.

“I’ve seen Brooklyn at its top and then it started declining,” Benedict said. “And Katie [Kathryn] and I were talking and she said ‘God put this on my heart,’ and I said ‘Really? Mine, too!’ so that’s how the ball got rolling.”

Benedict has lived in the community for 42 years and says he has a lot of fond memories there. He hopes people will continue to make good memories in Brooklyn.

“If we could get it what it used to be - it was a thriving little town, and I would hate to see it become a ghost town,” says Benedict.

Their plan to ‘Bring Back Brooklyn’ involves town clean-up days. It started downtown, but volunteers will even come out to people’s property to do some work.

“If they allow us to come out and clean it up, it’s free, and when you clean something up, you look back and say it looks so nice, and it’s something they can be proud of again,” Benedict says.

Bring Back Brooklyn is also planning events, like the upcoming crawfish boil with vendors and live music. All the proceeds from tickets go right back into equipment for clean-up days.

“We’d like to clean it up and bring it back to its former glory. We’d like to bring a few businesses in there where residents can get together, where we can have community. We’d like to have several of these events over the next several months, where just families can get back together,” explains King.

The next clean-up day is Feb. 19 and the crawfish boil is on Feb. 26. Tickets are $35 each for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Family packages for two adults and two kids are available for $75.

You can text (601) 466-8492 to pre-purchase tickets.

Home of the South Forrest Attendance Center and just a few miles from Forrest County Agricultural High School, the community has a strong school system and tight-knit families.

King attends the First Baptist Church, where she says the people are kind and welcoming as well. But she and Davis still want more for the tiny town.

“The school system is wonderful, but for people who aren’t in the school system, there’s not a lot for them to do to come together as a community,” King says.

King says it only took one phone call to Benedict, who made a few more to get the first clean-up day going.

“In one day, we cleaned up an entire trailer and a whole yard,” King said. “Where else could you do that besides Brooklyn.”

Benedict and King are only two of the many people who helped that first day, and are looking forward to continuing the journey to ‘Bring Back Brooklyn.’ Now, they are inviting their neighbors in the community, and in cities next door to come join them.

“Brooklyn is a town where, I promise, if you ask for help it’ll be there. If we can get this going, I believe that it will be thriving again,” says Benedict.

