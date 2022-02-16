PRCC hosts first allied health tours since 2019

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College welcomed hundreds of high school students from across South Mississippi Wednesday to a special event just for them.

More than 300 students from about one dozen high schools participated in a tour of Allied Health programs.

It’s the first tour of its kind since the beginning of the pandemic.

It was open to high school juniors and seniors who are enrolled in allied health or career tech classes at their schools.

The students got close-up looks at labs for courses like nursing, radiological technology, dental assistant and massage therapy.

Organizers say it’s a great way to expose their programs to potential future students.

Schools from Forrest, Lamar, Pearl River, Marion and Hancock counties participated in the tour.

There are a total of 11 allied health programs offered on the Forrest County campus of PRCC.

