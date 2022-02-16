Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

PRCC hosts first allied health tours since 2019

There are a total of 11 allied health programs offered on the Forrest County campus of PRCC.
There are a total of 11 allied health programs offered on the Forrest County campus of PRCC.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College welcomed hundreds of high school students from across South Mississippi Wednesday to a special event just for them.

More than 300 students from about one dozen high schools participated in a tour of Allied Health programs.

It’s the first tour of its kind since the beginning of the pandemic.

It was open to high school juniors and seniors who are enrolled in allied health or career tech classes at their schools.

The students got close-up looks at labs for courses like nursing, radiological technology, dental assistant and massage therapy.

Organizers say it’s a great way to expose their programs to potential future students.

Schools from Forrest, Lamar, Pearl River, Marion and Hancock counties participated in the tour.

There are a total of 11 allied health programs offered on the Forrest County campus of PRCC.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
Christopher Williams, 43.
Myrick man charged with selling meth in Jones Co.
Jakobe McCray Woullard was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison for illegally possessing...
Round of ammunition gets convicted felon 11-year prison sentence

Latest News

SPC Threats 2/17/22
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather likely Thursday
Each of the Pine Belt's eight counties has surpassed 3,000 cases since February 2000.
MSDH: New COVID cases below 1,100 Wednesday
The boil water notice has been lifted.
Erata Water Association lifts boil water notice
Midday 02/16
Midday 02/16