Petal seeking to limit amount of abandoned, neglected animals

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is looking to crack down on the amount of abandoned and neglected animals. It has recently hired a new animal warden to take a bite out of crime for those who would mistreat and neglect their pets.

Officer Todd Wilson took the job of serving the community in mind but also helping to protect the animals that are victimized by their owners.

“It’s a very big problem. I get probably 40 calls the eight hours that I work, and I get calls at home, I even get calls from other counties,” said Wilson.

“The animal has no food, no shelter, nothing and you just dump it out. We wouldn’t do that to our worst enemy and you’re going to do that to an animal? That’s just unreal, and it falls under the line of animal cruelty and it can be a felony,” Wilson added.

Wilson encourages those who have pets to keep them secure and provide them with proper care and nutrition.

If you’re unable to care for a pet, there are often alternatives rather than abandoning them.

A family or friend may be a source of providing a new home for your pet, alternatively, local shelters, rescue groups, and veterinarians can. They may also be able to furnish a list of fosters that can temporarily house the dog or cat until it can be adopted.

Always allow time for the process to work, don’t expect to adopt out your pet in a matter of a day or two. Officials say it takes time.

Many shelters are already struggling with capacity and when a new animal arrives. Animals must be quarantined and given shots to protect the population being housed there. This in turn is an extra financial burden to shelters that are already struggling to meet the needs of the animals in their care.

Last year, there were over 300 abandoned dogs collected in the City of Petal.

