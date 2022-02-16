Perkins speaks about consequences of making threats online

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect accused of making online threats against a school could make a first appearance before a Covington County judge Wednesday.

The suspect, a juvenile, is accused of making terrorist threats on social media Sunday. They were directed at Seminary schools.

Seminary schools were closed Monday because of the threat.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Department and the Covington County School District Police Department arrested the suspect on Monday. That person has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

The case will be handled in youth court.

“It’s a very serious offense,” said Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins. “It was a law that was enacted a couple of years ago, to the best of my knowledge, and it’s to protect schools and political officials and things like that. It could be a felony, up to ten years in prison.”

“If somebody is leaning that way to make a post that would be threatening somebody or threatening an organization or individuals, I’m going to ask you, ‘Please don’t do it,’ because you’ll suffer the consequences through the court system,” Perkins added.

Seminary schools reopened on Tuesday.

