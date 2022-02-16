Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Passenger reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is responding to reports of a person who went overboard a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to USCG, a passenger went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel around 2:28 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 16. It is unclear how the person ended up in the water.

An aircrew is en route to assist in rescue efforts.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico around 3:27 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15.

According to other passengers on board, the ship went into a holding pattern while they waited for Coast Guard crews.

In photos shared to Twitter and FOX 8, a life preserver was seen in the water off the side of the ship.

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)

The ship is expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
Christopher Williams, 43.
Myrick man charged with selling meth in Jones Co.
Jakobe McCray Woullard was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison for illegally possessing...
Round of ammunition gets convicted felon 11-year prison sentence

Latest News

SPC Threats 2/17/22
LIST: Schools announce early dismissal ahead of Thursday severe weather
Old Highway 49 leads in to Brooklyn, MS.
Residents are working to ‘Bring Back Brooklyn’
PRCC hosts first allied health tours since 2019
PRCC hosts first allied health tours since 2019
JCSD Part-time Deputy/Fire Investigator Seth Bigler (left), State Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin...
PHOTOS: Laurel restaurant fire ruled ‘suspicious’