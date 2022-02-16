Non-profit looking to train 70 aspiring farmers for free
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A non-profit that makes education, health, and technology available to everyone just launched a new farming project to help increase the number of farmers in underserved communities.
SR1 (Scientific Research) was founded by Tamu Green in 2005.
The Mississippi native is on a mission to eliminate disparities in health, education, and technology.
Applications are now open for the organization’s Community Oriented Opportunities for Learning (C.O.O.L.) Farming Project through a grant from the USDA.
The C.O.O.L. Farming Project is designed to educate and train 70 beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers to plan, launch, and/or sustain independent organic farm businesses.
The program is available at no cost to the 70 participants.
Apply here or call (601) 206-4544 for more information.
Applications are accepted from February 14 - April 18.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.