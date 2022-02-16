Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Non-profit looking to train 70 aspiring farmers for free

Non-profit looking to train 70 aspiring farmers for free
Non-profit looking to train 70 aspiring farmers for free(SR1)
By Carmen Poe
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A non-profit that makes education, health, and technology available to everyone just launched a new farming project to help increase the number of farmers in underserved communities.

SR1 (Scientific Research) was founded by Tamu Green in 2005.

The Mississippi native is on a mission to eliminate disparities in health, education, and technology.

Applications are now open for the organization’s Community Oriented Opportunities for Learning (C.O.O.L.) Farming Project through a grant from the USDA.

The C.O.O.L. Farming Project is designed to educate and train 70 beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers to plan, launch, and/or sustain independent organic farm businesses.

The program is available at no cost to the 70 participants.

Apply here or call (601) 206-4544 for more information.

Applications are accepted from February 14 - April 18.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
Christopher Williams, 43.
Myrick man charged with selling meth in Jones Co.
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer

Latest News

Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Jefferson Davis County
Jefferson Davis Co. schools locked down for second consecutive day
Statewide tornado drill sirens to sound 9:15 a.m. Wed.
Drew Boyd
Drew Boyd eager for final season at Southern Miss