MSDH: New COVID cases below 1,100 Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 came at less than 1,100 Wednesday as reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

MSDH said Wednesday that 1,062 new cases of COVID had been reported during a 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 75 new deaths associated with COVID. Twenty-four of those deaths fell between Jan. 30 and Feb. 15.

Another 51 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 21 and Feb. 12, including three in Jones County and one in Covington County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 783,751 and 11,772, respectively.

In the eight, Pine Belt counties, 87,362 COVID-19 cases and 1,175 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,997 cases, 104 deaths

Forrest: 21,731 cases, 295 deaths

Jasper: 4,744 cases, 70 deaths

Jones: 20,942 cases, 280 deaths

Lamar: 17,149 cases, 150 deaths

Marion: 6,889 cases, 129 deaths

Perry: 3,015 cases, 63 deaths

Wayne: 5,895 cases, 84 deaths.

MSDH also reported 727,385 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,699,160 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,503,782 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

To date, 5,878,668 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

