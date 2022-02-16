Win Stuff
MHP: Harrison County deputy’s SUV hit by car while parked on side of I-10

A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life...
A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a car crashed into the deputy's parked SUV on the side of I-10 Wednesday morning.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on Interstate 10 in Harrison County is clear after a deputy’s SUV was hit by another vehicle Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at 9:19am in the westbound lane near the 31-mile marker, just past the Canal Road exit. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the deputy was stopped on the side of the interstate when a Nissan car collided with the deputy’s SUV. The Nissan then caught on fire, said Cpl. Cal Robertson with MHP.

A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a car crashed into the deputy's parked SUV on the side of I-10 Wednesday morning.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)

Both the deputy and the driver of the Nissan are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident has been cleared and traffic is moving as usual on the interstate.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

