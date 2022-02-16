Local officials remind residents of dangers during Red Flag burn warning

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission released a statement strongly urging people to refrain from burning outdoor fires.

This comes after the National Weather Service issued a red flag for the entire state. It means our current weather conditions can make it easy for a fire to start.

“Usually there’s strong gusty winds and very dry conditions like what we have now. The concerns are really that a fire will start in a wooded area or a grassy area and just grow exponentially before firefighters can get it under control,” says Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner.

Bumgardner says the council is urging people not to burn things outdoors because of the current fire danger risks like stronger winds, warmer temperatures and lower humidity.

Laurel Police Chief Leo Brown agrees. He says the winds will blow the embers away.

“A fire starts and the little particle that you see floating up in the air that’s embers. And they can travel with the wind or to your neighbors’ yards, or to an empty vacant lot where it’s dry and it can catch on fire, and it starts a fire maybe a block down the road or next door,” says Brown.

Fire experts say most people will stop burning the obvious things like a brush pile; however, there are other everyday things that can cause a wildfire.

“Pulling a car with a chain hanging and going against the concrete or asphalt, that creates sparks, or throwing a lit cigarette out of the window,” says Bumgardner.

Brown also agrees that throwing your cigarette out the window is a big fire hazard.

“That’s a ‘no, no,’ because it feeds off the oxygen. And like I say when you throw them out there, you flick them, it reignites them and they land in a patch of grass on the side of the road. Next thing you know, it catches the interstate on fire,” Brown says.

Bumgardner says for the last few weeks, the department has been called out to several fires. They are asking everyone to be mindful of the burn warning.

