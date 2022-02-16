Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

LIST: Schools announce early dismissal ahead of Thursday severe weather

SPC Threats 2/17/22
SPC Threats 2/17/22(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for a possible severe weather threat Thursday, schools and school districts around the area are planning to close for the safety of students and faculty members.

A powerful weather system is expected to sweep through Mississippi Thursday, bringing with it various types of severe weather.

Below is a list of schools that have announced they are dismissing early:

  • Laurel School District
    • Oak Park Elementary – 11:30 a.m.
    • Mason Elementary – 11: 30 a.m.
    • Laurel Magnet School of the Arts – 12:00 p.m.
    • Laurel Upper Elementary – 12:00 p.m.
    • Laurel Middle School – 12:30 p.m.
    • Laurel High School – 12:45 p.m.
    • Laurel Education Center – 12:45 p.m.
  • Wayne County School District
    • Wayne Academy elementary schools – 11:45 a.m.; middle and high schools – 12 p.m.
    • Wayne County School District – 12:30 p.m.

Thursday’s storms are expected to arrive around 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The main threats associated with the storm are 60+ mph winds, a few tornadoes and quarter-size hail.

Tomorrow’s event will be capable of producing wind damage across the area, which could down trees, damage buildings and down power lines. Make sure you can be alerted when warnings are issued for your area. Both a NOAA Weather Radio and our WDAM 7 First Alert Weather app can do just that for your location by sounding a loud alarm when a warning is issued for your location.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team as we keep you ahead of the storm.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
Christopher Williams, 43.
Myrick man charged with selling meth in Jones Co.
Jakobe McCray Woullard was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison for illegally possessing...
Round of ammunition gets convicted felon 11-year prison sentence

Latest News

Old Highway 49 leads in to Brooklyn, MS.
Residents are working to ‘Bring Back Brooklyn’
PRCC hosts first allied health tours since 2019
PRCC hosts first allied health tours since 2019
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Passenger reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf
JCSD Part-time Deputy/Fire Investigator Seth Bigler (left), State Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin...
PHOTOS: Laurel restaurant fire ruled ‘suspicious’