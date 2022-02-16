LIST: Schools announce early dismissal ahead of Thursday severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for a possible severe weather threat Thursday, schools and school districts around the area are planning to close for the safety of students and faculty members.

A powerful weather system is expected to sweep through Mississippi Thursday, bringing with it various types of severe weather.

Below is a list of schools that have announced they are dismissing early:

Laurel School District Oak Park Elementary – 11:30 a.m. Mason Elementary – 11: 30 a.m. Laurel Magnet School of the Arts – 12:00 p.m. Laurel Upper Elementary – 12:00 p.m. Laurel Middle School – 12:30 p.m. Laurel High School – 12:45 p.m. Laurel Education Center – 12:45 p.m.

Wayne County School District Wayne Academy elementary schools – 11:45 a.m.; middle and high schools – 12 p.m. Wayne County School District – 12:30 p.m.



Thursday’s storms are expected to arrive around 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The main threats associated with the storm are 60+ mph winds, a few tornadoes and quarter-size hail.

Tomorrow’s event will be capable of producing wind damage across the area, which could down trees, damage buildings and down power lines. Make sure you can be alerted when warnings are issued for your area. Both a NOAA Weather Radio and our WDAM 7 First Alert Weather app can do just that for your location by sounding a loud alarm when a warning is issued for your location.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team as we keep you ahead of the storm.

