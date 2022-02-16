Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Laurel restaurant fire ruled ‘suspicious’

Caption
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office has deemed the fire that destroyed Mr. T’s Dairy Bar to be “suspicious in nature.”

Early Monday morning, Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on 5243 U.S. Highway 84 W, where firefighters found Mr. T’s Dairy Bar partially in flames.

According to JCSD, fire investigators with both the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the sheriff’s department spent several hours Wednesday investigating the fire by digging through debris and processing the scene to find evidence.

JCSD says investigators have ruled the fire suspicious in nature, with several items missing from the building.

“Our investigation into the suspicious fire at Mr. T’s continues with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office,” says Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We will diligently follow up on leads that are developed as a result of this extensive fire investigation.”

Anyone who has information on the fire is asked to call JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter at (601) 422-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867). For questions on the investigation, contact JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter at (601) 422-9512.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
Christopher Williams, 43.
Myrick man charged with selling meth in Jones Co.
Jakobe McCray Woullard was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison for illegally possessing...
Round of ammunition gets convicted felon 11-year prison sentence

Latest News

Michael Wilson
Wilson facing new charges, transferred to maximum security facility
Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)
Ex-employees plead guilty to embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.
SPC Threats 2/17/22
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather likely Thursday
High school students take a tour of allied health programs at the Forrest County campus of PRCC...
PRCC hosts first allied health tours since 2019