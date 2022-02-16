PHOTOS: Laurel restaurant fire ruled ‘suspicious’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office has deemed the fire that destroyed Mr. T’s Dairy Bar to be “suspicious in nature.”

Early Monday morning, Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on 5243 U.S. Highway 84 W, where firefighters found Mr. T’s Dairy Bar partially in flames.

According to JCSD, fire investigators with both the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the sheriff’s department spent several hours Wednesday investigating the fire by digging through debris and processing the scene to find evidence.

JCSD says investigators have ruled the fire suspicious in nature, with several items missing from the building.

“Our investigation into the suspicious fire at Mr. T’s continues with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office,” says Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We will diligently follow up on leads that are developed as a result of this extensive fire investigation.”

Anyone who has information on the fire is asked to call JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter at (601) 422-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867). For questions on the investigation, contact JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter at (601) 422-9512.

