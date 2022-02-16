Win Stuff
Jones College sweeps Coastal Alabama CC-East

Jones College right-hander Kade Keeton delivers a pitch for the Bobcats in the first game of a...
Jones College right-hander Kade Keeton delivers a pitch for the Bobcats in the first game of a Tuesday afternoon doubleheader against Coastal Alabama CC-East.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College’s baseball team couldn’t have asked for much more in its 2022 home opener Tuesday at Community Bank Park.

Starting pitchers Kade Keeton and Colby Tubre allowed just six hits in 11 combined, shutout innings as the Bobcats swept a doubleheader from Coastal Alabama Community College-East by identical 10-0 scores.

Jones (3-1) will continue an eight-game homestand at 2 p.m. Saturday, welcoming 16th-ranked Parkland (Champaign, Ill.) College to The Bank.

Jones 10, CACC-East 0

Tyler Ducksworth’s three-run double broke open a 1-0 game in the third inning and the Bobcats scored six more runs over the fourth and fifth innings to win the home opener.

Keeton worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a groundout in the second inning to keep the game scoreless after two innings.

A two-out error in the fourth and wild pitch in the fifth made it 7-0.

Chase Honeycutt’s bases-loaded walk and Drew Williamson’s fielder’s choice stretched the lead to 9-0 and a balk scored Colson Harris for Jones’ 10th run.

Keeton scattered four hits, six strikeouts and two walks in six strong innings and Luke Lycette tossed a scoreless seventh inning.

Oak Grove’s DeeJay Booth had two hits.

Jones 10, CACC-East (5 innings)

Six different Bobcats picked up RBIs and Tubre allowed two hits in five innings as Jones finished off the sweep of CACC (2-7)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

