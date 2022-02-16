Jefferson Davis Co. schools locked down for second consecutive day
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second day in a row, Jefferson Davis County School District schools have been placed on lockdown.
The school district announced on Facebook just before 8 a.m. Wednesday that all schools were locked down and no drop off or pick up of students will be allowed until the lockdown has been lifted.
District schools were also placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a reported social media threat.
WDAM 7 is following this developing story and will update this story as more information becomes available.
