First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather likely Thursday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Thursday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of Severe Weather for the Pine Belt.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Pine Belt under a Level 2 Low Risk for severe weather. Areas along and north of U.S. Highway 84 are under a Level 3 Medium Risk.

A potent weather system is expected to swing though Mississippi on Thursday, bringing with it all types of severe weather.

Models are showing that we could see a few cells fire up in the early afternoon hours, which could be capable of producing damaging wind, a tornado or two and quarter size hail. That will then be followed by a squall line that is expected to move though the later in the evening, closer to dinner time.

The main timeline with Thursday’s storms will be between 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Futurecast 2/27/22 (WDAM)

For the Pine Belt, the main threats are:

𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗦 (in order of concern):

60+ mph Winds

A few tornadoes

Quarter size hail

Timing: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

Tomorrow’s event will be capable of producing wind damage across the area, which could down trees, damage buildings and down power lines. Make sure you can be alerted when warnings are issued for your area. Both a NOAA Weather Radio and our WDAM 7 First Alert Weather app can do just that for your location by sounding a loud alarm when a warning is issued for your location.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team this as we keep you ahead of the storm.

