FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather is possible on Thursday

This evening will be nice with clear skies as temperatures fall into the mid 50s after sunset. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and warm as highs reach the low 70s. A few showers will be possible late into the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a potent storm system moves through the area, giving us the chance for Severe Thunderstorms. As of now, we’re looking at timeline between 12pm – 8pm. Damaging Winds, a few tornadoes, and large hail will all be possible. There are still some uncertainties in the forecast, but we should know a lot more by tomorrow, so keep checking in for forecast updates.

Friday will be drastically colder as with highs only in the mid 50s. Skies will be bright and sunny.

This weekend is looking wetter as several systems move though, giving us hit-or-miss showers early next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.