Erata Water Association lifts boil water notice
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The boil water notice has been lifted for all Erata Water Association customers in Jones County.
The previous notice affected every one of the 310 meters served.
A break in a water line forced the notice for the 300 residential and 10 commercial/business meters.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.