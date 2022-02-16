Erata Water Association lifts boil water notice

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The boil water notice has been lifted for all Erata Water Association customers in Jones County.

The previous notice affected every one of the 310 meters served.

A break in a water line forced the notice for the 300 residential and 10 commercial/business meters.

