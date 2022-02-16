Win Stuff
Erata Water Association lifts boil water notice

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The boil water notice has been lifted for all Erata Water Association customers in Jones County.

The previous notice affected every one of the 310 meters served.

A break in a water line forced the notice for the 300 residential and 10 commercial/business meters.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

