Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base

FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68)...
FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68) are seen docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego Bay, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007.(AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The main entrance to Naval Air Station North Island near San Diego was closed for hours after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials.

A military spokesperson says the vehicle approached the gate around 9 a.m. Tuesday and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials.

The spokesperson says the search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device. Officials detained the driver for questioning.

The entrance was reopened around 2 p.m.

Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.

