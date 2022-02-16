Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Drew Boyd eager for final season at Southern Miss

By Taylor Curet
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been quite the journey for Drew Boyd at Southern Miss.

Tommy John surgery during his senior year at Oak Grove made the first few college seasons bumpy. When Boyd finally got in a groove in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the season.

But the southpaw finally got a chance to significantly contribute as USM’s Sunday stater in 2021.

Boyd finished 4-2 on the mound with a 4.21 earned-run-average and 56 strikeouts to just eight walks.

“Last year I was waiting on that for a long time through injuries and COVID and all that stuff,” Boyd said. “It just seemed like delay after delay. To finally get out there and have a full, fun season it was the dream I’ve been waiting for. Coach Oz just always preaches you never wanna be too high or too low. You just want to stay that same even keel day in and day out, whether you have your best stuff on the mound or whether you don’t. And it’s all about just figuring that out and figuring out that consistency.”

“One thing that I think Drew has on his side is he believes in himself,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “A lot of people try to do more than they’re capable of and I think that’s where you see Drew, he understands what he’s capable, he stays in those parameters and that’s why he’s very very successful.”

Voted a team captain this year, Boyd said this will be his fifth and final season at Southern Miss before he heads to Medical school in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Mr. T's Dairy Bar
Early morning fires damage Laurel restaurant, mobile home
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown
File Graphic
Seminary schools to be closed Monday after threat of violence on social media

Latest News

Drew Boyd
Drew Boyd eager for final season at Southern Miss
Ashley Robinson and Thomas Hudson
JSU gives athletic director extension through 2026
Xavier Thigpen
Local football star Xavier Thigpen begins career in law enforcement
Xavier Thigpen
Local football star Xavier Thigpen begins career in law enforcement