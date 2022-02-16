Drew Boyd eager for final season at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been quite the journey for Drew Boyd at Southern Miss.

Tommy John surgery during his senior year at Oak Grove made the first few college seasons bumpy. When Boyd finally got in a groove in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the season.

But the southpaw finally got a chance to significantly contribute as USM’s Sunday stater in 2021.

Boyd finished 4-2 on the mound with a 4.21 earned-run-average and 56 strikeouts to just eight walks.

“Last year I was waiting on that for a long time through injuries and COVID and all that stuff,” Boyd said. “It just seemed like delay after delay. To finally get out there and have a full, fun season it was the dream I’ve been waiting for. Coach Oz just always preaches you never wanna be too high or too low. You just want to stay that same even keel day in and day out, whether you have your best stuff on the mound or whether you don’t. And it’s all about just figuring that out and figuring out that consistency.”

“One thing that I think Drew has on his side is he believes in himself,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “A lot of people try to do more than they’re capable of and I think that’s where you see Drew, he understands what he’s capable, he stays in those parameters and that’s why he’s very very successful.”

Voted a team captain this year, Boyd said this will be his fifth and final season at Southern Miss before he heads to Medical school in the fall.

