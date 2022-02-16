DeReginald Williamson named 2021 Deputy of the Year in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputy DeReginald Williamson was chosen as the 2021 Deputy of the Year for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Charlie Sims and Maj. Jamie Humphrey presented the award to Williamson at the annual awards banquet on Tuesday evening at the Train Depot in Hattiesburg.

Numerous awards were given to members of the FCSO, including the “Deputy of the Year” award.

“Deputy Williamson is a dedicated public servant who strives to be the best in his craft. He is making a significant difference for the citizens of Forrest County,” said Sheriff Sims.

Deputy Williamson’s achievements include:

Over 100 hours logged on the interstate working drug interdiction while on his off days,

Seized three vehicles, one enclosed trailer, two pounds of marijuana, ninety-seven grams of edible THC and $110,000 cash,

Pursued and apprehended a stolen vehicle that resulted in clearing five burglaries for the Criminal Investigation Division,

Located and arrested a person wanted for murder along with a kidnapping victim from Lamar County and

Pursued and captured a stolen school bus from the City of Hattiesburg.

Deputy Williamson can be seen riding a motorcycle for parades and community events throughout the county as well as performing regular traffic duties. He also gives safety classes at area schools.

Notably, he finished fifth in the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association motorcycle competition.

