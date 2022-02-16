Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Buddy the dog released from hospital after 10-month burn recovery

Buddy the dog
Buddy the dog(Tunica Humane Society)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - There’s an update on the dog that was set on fire in Mississippi by a child in April 2021.

After 10 months of burn treatments including a series of skin grafts, Buddy the dog has been released from hospital and ready to step back into life as a fur-baby!

The Tunica Humane Society says Buddy was discharged from Mississippi State’s veterinary hospital Tuesday night. It’s a day they’ve prayed for.

“We have celebrated every obstacle he has conquered along the way. His courage and determination to survive has inspired us all,” said the humane society.

As for Buddy’s new “pawrent”, Buddy’s doctor, Dr. Betsy Swanson has opened her heart and home temporarily until Buddy can find his forever home.

“What better place for Buddy to live out his life than with the extraordinary doctor that fought so hard to heal him,” said the humane society.

He Heals the Brokenhearted... Psalm 147:3 I have some very special news to share with everyone that has followed Buddy'...

Posted by Tunica HumaneSociety on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
Christopher Williams, 43.
Myrick man charged with selling meth in Jones Co.
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer

Latest News

A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life...
MHP: Harrison County deputy’s SUV hit by car while parked on side of I-10
Non-profit looking to train 70 aspiring farmers for free
Non-profit looking to train 70 aspiring farmers for free
Jefferson Davis County
Lockdown lifted again for Jefferson Davis Co. schools
Statewide tornado drill sirens to sound 9:15 a.m. Wed.