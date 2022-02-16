Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

2 more arrested, 1 wanted in Kamara’s Las Vegas fight, court records show

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - Two more men have been arrested and police have issued a warrant for another NFL player related to a Las Vegas nightclub fight involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, court records show.

Kamara, 26, is accused of beating a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5. Kamara was with a group that attacked Darnell Greene near an elevator at the club, police say.

RELATED STORIES

Christopher Lammons, a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, faces charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Darrin Young and Percy Harris were arrested on Monday and face the same charges as Lammons. The two will appear in court on March 16.

Kamara is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)

Kamara told police he heard the man call one of his friends ugly before the fight broke out and that he thought the victim was running away when he chased and punched him.

Police say surveillance video refutes Kamara’s story, allegedly showing Kamara’s group strike first and the all-pro running back attack Greene “immediately,” punching Greene at least eight times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Threats 2/17/22
LIST: Schools announce early dismissal ahead of Thursday severe weather
JCSD Part-time Deputy/Fire Investigator Seth Bigler (left), State Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin...
PHOTOS: Laurel restaurant fire ruled ‘suspicious’
Severe weather update 2/17/2022
Approaching front to bring strong storms to Pine Belt
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
SPC Threats 2/17/22
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather likely Thursday

Latest News

This article will be updated when more information is provided.
LIST: Power outage maps in the Pine Belt
The company announced Thursday a $500 million investment in its Canton, Miss., manufacturing...
Nissan’s Canton plant to build electric by 2025
The boil water notice has been lifted.
Mt Gilead Improve Water Association lifts boil water notice
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows woman being detained by cruise ship security