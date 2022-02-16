02/16 Ryan’s “Much Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Starting off considerably warmer than yesterday thanks to a day of strong southerly winds as more humid air piles up ahead of tomorrow’s front. That means it’ll be even warmer than yesterday this afternoon, though with less sun as clouds build. Rain will begin to pop up after midnight, but it won’t be until the late morning to early afternoon the storms begin. The risk remains at “slight” (level 2 of 5) for the Pine Belt with the latest update, though I’m still expecting to see it increase or shift in location. The ingredients for a severe weather event are there, some impressive while others are middling, but there’s still enough uncertainty left to err on the side of caution. Be sure to remain weather aware tomorrow regardless, but stay tuned for further updates later today and tomorrow morning.

