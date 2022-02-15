Walmart Mystery Shopper Scam surfaces in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has received reports of the Walmart Mystery Shopper Scam attempted against Jones County residents.

According to the JCSD, the scammer mails a realistic check along with an instruction letter on how the receiver should proceed.

The sheriff’s department said it usually ends with the scammer taking hundreds if not thousands of dollars from the victim.

Those who wish to report a scam can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147.

You can also report a scam to the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.