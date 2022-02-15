Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Walmart Mystery Shopper Scam surfaces in Jones Co.

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(WBKO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has received reports of the Walmart Mystery Shopper Scam attempted against Jones County residents.

According to the JCSD, the scammer mails a realistic check along with an instruction letter on how the receiver should proceed.

The sheriff’s department said it usually ends with the scammer taking hundreds if not thousands of dollars from the victim.

Those who wish to report a scam can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147.

You can also report a scam to the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mr. T's Dairy Bar
Early morning fires damage Laurel restaurant, mobile home
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County, Miss.
File Graphic
Seminary schools to be closed Monday after threat of violence on social media
The investigation is ongoing.
Person injured in Hattiesburg weekend shooting

Latest News

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County, Miss.
Christopher Williams, 43.
Myrick man charged with selling meth in Jones Co.
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer
Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown