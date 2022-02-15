Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - All Jefferson Davis County School District campuses were on lockdown early this morning.

According to JDCSD Superintendent Ike Haynes, a threat was made earlier Tuesday morning to shoot and/or do bodily harm to students at the elementary schools. In response, Haynes issued a lockdown with zero movement for all schools in the district.

The lockdown was lifted after a search was conducted to make sure there were no threats at any of the campuses, according to Haynes.

Haynes said that when those who made the threat are discovered, he will be asking local law enforcement to pursue criminal charges against them.

The lockdown implemented this morning on all JDCSD campuses has been lifted. Posted by Jefferson Davis County School District on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

According to the school district’s Facebook page, the threat was made on social media.

Due to a social media threat, all JDCSD campuses are on lockdown. No student will be received or checked out while the lockdown is in place. We will notify you once the lockdown has been lifted. Posted by Jefferson Davis County School District on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

This was the second time a social media threat was reported against a school system in the Pine Belt area this week.

Seminary’s schools were closed Monday after shooting threats were made over multiple media accounts on Sunday. The Covington County Sheriff’s Office says the person responsible for making those shooting threats has been arrested.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.