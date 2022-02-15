Sixth Street Museum honors Dr. Martin Luther Smith, Dr. William Lloyd Garrison Smith legacies

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Sixth Street Museum hosted its third event honoring pioneers in medicine in light of Black History Month.

This event honored Dr. Martin Luther Smith and Dr. William Lloyd Garrison Smith who were medical doctors and natives of Hattiesburg.

”We have some wonderful pioneers in the medical profession from Hattiesburg, and we really wanted to shine a light on these professionals and just talk about what they meant to the community,” said Director of Museums Latoya Norman. “Of course, this was a time during segregation when health care was important and you have these Black physicians and pharmacists who were giving their parents the best of care which was extremely important during that time.”

Norman says she hopes these events will inspire people to know that it is possible to make an impact in the community because these men did it during a very challenging time.

Anzette Smith Thomas, who is the grandniece of both of these pioneers, shared stories of her great uncles and the impact they had in the community.

“I am so blessed to have family members in those roles, I am thankful to be the grandniece of Martin Luther Smith, of William Lloyd Garrison Smith and so thankful legacy all they have contributed and to who sacrificed greatly to give themselves so life will be better for us today and that we could be here,” said Thomas.

Thomas also says she is grateful this event allowed the people of Hattiesburg to see the trials her great uncles had to go through, while pursuing careers in the medical field.

”I’m just grateful that Hattiesburg and the Museum District and everyone is shining a light on the Smith family because it’s an opportunity for all of us to get a chance to know about the history right here in Hattiesburg and forever grateful for the stories that have been passed down from generation to generation,” said grandniece Tashara Smith Shoemaker.

The last and final event of these sessions will be held next Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Eureka School.

