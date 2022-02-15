Round of ammunition gets convicted felon 11-year prison sentence

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon from Hattiesburg will spend more than a decade behind bars for illegally possessing firearm ammunition while on probation.

Jakobe McCray Woullard, also known as BadAzz, was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Tuesday. Woullard, 21, will spend three years on probation after he is released. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Woullard had previously been convicted of using a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Woullard, who was on federal supervised release from prison at the time, was found with one round of ammunition in his pocket on June 13, 2021.

Prosecutors said Woullard’s social media accounts showed he had been in possession of several firearms within three months of his release from prison.

Woullard was also reportedly involved in an attack on another inmate while awaiting sentencing for the ammunition charge.

Woullard was sentenced to 115 months behind bars for the new offense and 24 months for violating probation. The two terms are set to run consecutive to one another for a total of 139 months in prison.

