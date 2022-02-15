Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Round of ammunition gets convicted felon 11-year prison sentence

Jakobe McCray Woullard was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison for illegally possessing...
Jakobe McCray Woullard was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison for illegally possessing firearm ammunition while on probation.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon from Hattiesburg will spend more than a decade behind bars for illegally possessing firearm ammunition while on probation.

Jakobe McCray Woullard, also known as BadAzz, was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Tuesday. Woullard, 21, will spend three years on probation after he is released. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Woullard had previously been convicted of using a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Woullard, who was on federal supervised release from prison at the time, was found with one round of ammunition in his pocket on June 13, 2021.

Prosecutors said Woullard’s social media accounts showed he had been in possession of several firearms within three months of his release from prison.

Woullard was also reportedly involved in an attack on another inmate while awaiting sentencing for the ammunition charge.

Woullard was sentenced to 115 months behind bars for the new offense and 24 months for violating probation. The two terms are set to run consecutive to one another for a total of 139 months in prison.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Mr. T's Dairy Bar
Early morning fires damage Laurel restaurant, mobile home
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
File Graphic
Seminary schools to be closed Monday after threat of violence on social media
Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown

Latest News

Michael Wilson
WATCH: MDOC discusses capture of escaped murderer
A house fire sparked a brush fire that burned about a dozen acres Tuesday in Covington County.
House fire sparks brush fire in Covington County
Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, was wanted for uttering forgery.
Man wanted for uttering forgery arrested in Forrest Co.
In the eight Pine Belt Counties, about 87,234 cases and 1,170 deaths have been reported since...
MSDH: 1,253 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths reported in Miss. Tuesday
WATCH: MDOC discusses capture of escaped murderer