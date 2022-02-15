Petal continues planning for major water and sewer improvements, expansions

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Last month, the Petal Board of Alderman signed an agreement for work on repairs, replacements and expansions on the city’s water and sewer lines. The approximately $11 million plan is the largest in more than a decade.

Mayor Tony Ducker says the first two areas that will see work are the Castlewoods neighborhood and the McSwain area.

At Castlewoods, the city will add a sewer mainline and lift station to support some expansion construction that’s already underway.

“There’s a neighborhood being built... there’s going to be 80 plus houses out there, which is a fantastic project but it starts overloading our system out there. We’ve got lift stations that are at max capacity now. So this will take pressure off of there. It’ll plan for growth into the future as well,” says Ducker.

In the McSwain area, the city will make water line improvements on Williams Street and Sherril Street.

“We’re building some houses over there, some developers are, and we want to make sure the water pressure in that area is adequate. And we’re also going to piggyback that and go into this neighborhood and provide better fire protection, so we’re actually gonna get a little more bang for our buck,” explains Ducker.

Ducker says he and other city leaders are planning to use ARPA funds for these projects, but are still waiting to see if the state legislature will match any of the money.

He says it’s important to get the planning underway even before sending off signed checks since the city needs the projects done at some point no matter what.

“We signed a contract last month and basically, the way we set it up the contract has bullet points. So we can basically pick out on the order of the projects that we want to start. It could take some time before a shovel hits the ground, but we want to start and basically stretch those dollars that we get and maximize them to the fullest extent,” Ducker explains.

