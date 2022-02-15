Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the person responsible for making shooting threats towards Seminary schools has been arrested.

This past Sunday, shooting threats were made on multiple social media accounts towards Seminary schools, resulting in the schools being closed on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, once they learned about the threats, they began working with the Covington County School District and other law enforcement in surrounding counties to figure out the person’s identity.

On Sunday night, February 13, our office was alerted of several social media posts which had been made concerning... Posted by Covington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 14, 2022

In the post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the agencies that help in the investigation.

“At this time, the person who made these posts has been arrested. Our office would like to thank all agencies who assisted in the investigation of this case,” said CCSO in their post.

