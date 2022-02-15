Ocean Springs coach praises former player, new Super Bowl champion

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs head football coach Blake Pennock has seen a lot of great high school football players, but to him, Cam Akers is in a class by himself.

“He’s the greatest player ever,” said Pennock.

The man at the helm of the Greyhounds’ football program coached the now Los Angeles Rams running back for three years at Clinton High School.

“He can throw, he can run,” Pennock said. “He can play with power or speed. He can also play defense and do everything else.”

Pennock said before his former star player became a household name and received scholarship offers from the likes of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, he knew Akers had the “it” factor.

“I mean, it wasn’t difficult to see,” he said. “You knew before long that everybody in the country was going to be after him.”

Serving as offensive coordinator, Pennock’s play-calling led Akers and the Arrows to the 2016 MHSAA 6A state championship, hoisting the gold ball for the first time in program history.

Sunday night, Akers earned another ring, this time capturing the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI with a 23-20 come-from-behind victory.

“I’ll always be a Cam Akers fan along with my son, my kids,” Pennock said. “They were younger when all of that went on, but they still follow him. Every time they see him on the news or ESPN or watching the game or something like that.”

The Magnolia State native finished the game with 13 carries for 21 yards and snagged three passes for 14 more through the air.

“I think it’s something for the state of Mississippi and I’m proud,” he said. “If you look at his Twitter account, it will have ‘Mississippi Made’ on it. It’s important for him to represent Clinton and the state of Mississippi the way that he has.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.