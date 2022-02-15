Win Stuff
Myrick man charged with selling meth in Jones Co.

Christopher Williams, 43.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested a Myrick man on narcotics charges on Tuesday morning.

Christopher Williams, 43, was arrested at a home on Pavillion Road in eastern Jones County and charged with the sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

According to the JCSD, the man also had an active warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for domestic - aggravated assault.

“We continue to press the fight against the sale of illegal narcotics in Jones County,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “If these drug dealers think we aren’t paying attention to what they are doing, then they shouldn’t be surprised when we come knocking on their doors.”

Williams is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

